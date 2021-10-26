This week, Samsung announced that it is expanding “authorized care” to over 100 Best Buy locations across the US. That means, should you run into issues with your Galaxy S or even Galaxy Z device, you’ll be able to get it taken care of by an authorized party using genuine Samsung parts. No more shoddy mall kiosk repairs for me apparently.

Samsung specifies that many repairs can be completed by the Geek Squad folks the same day as you take the device in, though, it doesn’t look like foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, are eligible for same-day repairs.

The Samsung Authorized Care service at Best Buy locations will provide front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other in- and out-of-warranty support services for Galaxy S series and Galaxy Notes series devices starting October 26. Support for Galaxy Z foldable phones will begin in early November.

Pretty sweet, yeah?

You can check to see which Best Buy location near you has the repair services you need right here.

// Samsung