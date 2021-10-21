Following an update from last week to the newer sets of Samsung phones (S20, S21, Note 20, etc.), the company is now pushing the October update to some of its older, still-supported models, as well as last year’s Galaxy Z Fold.

If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 10, or Galaxy S10 phone, be on the lookout for a fresh round of updates with the latest Android security patch. None of these updates offer anything major (not even performance improvements or new camera features), as they are just a patch before we (hopefully) start to see Samsung push Android 12 and One UI 4 out. While most of these phones may not see that update for some time, they should get it.

Here are the new builds for those who own one of these Samsung phones:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 : RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS2EUI3

: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS2EUI3 Galaxy S20 FE : RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU5DUJ2

: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU5DUJ2 Galaxy Note10+ 5G : RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRS7FUI6

: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRS7FUI6 Galaxy Note 10+ : RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS7FUI6

: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS7FUI6 Galaxy Note 10 : RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUI6

: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUI6 Galaxy S10 5G : RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS8FUJ1

: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS8FUJ1 Galaxy S10+ : RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS6GUJ2

: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS6GUJ2 Galaxy S10 : RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS6GUJ2

: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS6GUJ2 Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS6GUJ2

To check for the update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.