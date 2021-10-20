Yeah, we should probably do the poll thing, now that everything is official. With pricing, specs, colors, variants, 5G support, cameras, software, and update expectations all known, as well as a launch date marked on the calendar, are you buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro?

We’ve talked about the wild pricing that Google is going with, shared an unboxing with comparison between the two, and now that the Google Store is back up and running, ordering shouldn’t be difficult (assuming there are stock levels still).

Did Google finally do it? Did they finally deliver high-end phones without compromise that also happen to be at prices that are accessible to even more people? Everything we’ve seen so far sure paints that picture. We have review units in house and are working through our testing experiences to get you our final thoughts, but many of you have likely seen almost enough already.

It’s time to tell us below.

You Buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Yep, Pixel 6 Pro

Yep, Pixel 6

Still deciding...

Nope! View Results