Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Unboxing and First Look!

Now that you’ve watched Google fully reveal the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and after you placed that early pre-order, you are likely looking to settle in and consume more content about each device to help quickly pass the time until your new phone ships. We can help do that with things like this Pixel 6 unboxing!

Google provided review units of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to us and let us unbox them for you to add to today’s fun. So we did just that with a “Kinda Coral” Pixel 6 and a “Stormy Black” Pixel 6 Pro.

We don’t cover all of the details in this video – we’re saving that for our reviews in the coming days – but you do get to see each in hand, a hardware tour, how they compare to each other in size, what the specs differences are, and how much each will cost. It’s also just a first look at these devices after months of hype, leaks, and anticipation.

Let’s unbox the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.