Pixel 6 and 5G: This Should Clear Things Up

5G is so dumb.

OK, that out of the way, let’s talk about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and which versions have which kinds of 5G, because again, 5G is dumb.

Shortly after yesterday’s announcement from Google, people started attempting to pre-order the Pixel 6 line-up. Whether that was over a 3-hour span of hell on the Google Store or from a carrier or Best Buy, it’s obvious that a number of you want what Google has cooked up. But then came the questions about 5G support after Google’s own documentation and Google Store listings show what appear to be all sorts of errors or incorrect messages. Do some models have all the 5G? Do some have only sub-6 and not mmW? What’s deal?

Here’s the deal, as shared with us by Google this morning:

Pixel 6 Pro : In the US, all versions of the Pixel 6 Pro have both sub-6 and 5G mmW support. That would be model G8VOU on the Google Store. Across the globe, that may differ and you may find some versions without 5G mmW support, just not in the US. If you are buying unlocked or Verizon or AT&T or T-Mobile models in the US, the Pixel 6 Pro will have both sub-6 and 5G mmW support.

: In the US, all versions of the Pixel 6 Pro have both sub-6 and 5G mmW support. That would be model G8VOU on the Google Store. Across the globe, that may differ and you may find some versions without 5G mmW support, just not in the US. If you are buying unlocked or Verizon or AT&T or T-Mobile models in the US, the Pixel 6 Pro will have both sub-6 and 5G mmW support. Pixel 6 (unlocked & T-Mobile, $599) : The unlocked version of the Pixel 6 (model GB7N6), as well as the version T-Mobile sells, which starts as low as $599, does not have 5G mmW support. You do have sub-6 5G, but not the super fast mmW stuff that you’ll never attach to anyway because mmW is bad technology, barely works through a window, and is on 5 total blocks in about 30 cities. OK, that last part is me being a snide prick, but just know that the unlocked Pixel 6 does not have mmW support.

: The unlocked version of the Pixel 6 (model GB7N6), as well as the version T-Mobile sells, which starts as low as $599, does not have 5G mmW support. You do have sub-6 5G, but not the super fast mmW stuff that you’ll never attach to anyway because mmW is bad technology, barely works through a window, and is on 5 total blocks in about 30 cities. OK, that last part is me being a snide prick, but just know that the unlocked Pixel 6 does not have mmW support. Pixel 6 (carrier models, $699): If you buy the Pixel 6 directly from Verizon or AT&T, it costs $699 or $739 (wtf, AT&T?) and does indeed support both sub-6 and mmW. If you buy the Verizon version from the Google Store (model G9S9B), the same applies. That extra mmW support is why it costs extra.

All good? Shop away.