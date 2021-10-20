Samsung introduced new device variants this morning — the Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, plus new Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 models part of a Samsung x Maison Kitsuné collaboration.

Each of these devices are available now, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition priced at $1099 (256GB model), the Galaxy Buds 2 at $249 (typically $149), and the Galaxy Watch 4 at $399 (typically $249). As you can see, you’ll be paying a premium for these new Kitsuné models, but if you’re into that sorta thing, then by all means.

The Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has customized exterior color options, with buyers able to choose from 49 possible combinations. Samsung is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care for buyers, allowing them to change the device color whenever they want to. According to details, Bespoke Edition owners can register to replace their device panel with new colors on Samsung’s website for free starting in November, “ensuring their device keeps pace with their evolving style.”

As for the Kitsuné collab, these are the same Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 40mm devices we know and love. There’s nothing changed, except for the exteriors. But yes, they do look sweet with that little fox.

If interested, follow the links below.