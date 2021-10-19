Poor, Google. They may have a winner on their hands with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but in true Google device launch fashion, the Google Store can’t keep up with demand.

As I’ve been a victim of this chaos myself, I can confirm that the Google Store site crashed at 10:01am Pacific one minute after pre-orders went live. It would pop up sporadically with brief periods of time where people could add the phone to their cart, but for the most part, the site has been unusable with no one able to place orders.

Because of all of this, many Pixel 6 hopefuls are having orders canceled, phones removed from carts due to availability, and plenty of other issues. Naturally, Twitter has been a good place to find a few disgruntled people.

While Google works to fix its website, we wanted to take this time to share a bit of the frustration people are going through. If you’re one of them, do know that you are not alone and even us at Droid Life are going through the same thing. This is supposed to be a fun day, Google, not a frustrating one.

How did I lose the device in my cart!?!? It’s been there since the very beginning and now they are out of stock? — Mark (@Mark_R_Baff) October 19, 2021

Kept getting error. Now it emptied my cart and all sold out. What a mess. Pretty pathetic launch — RobertIbanez (@Ribanez2009) October 19, 2021

Now saying 2 out of 3 out of stock hahaha might take my money elsewhere tbh…. Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/Y8utWxMonS — Kevin Leavey (@kevin_leavey) October 19, 2021

and now it is showing out of stock!!!!! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 I want my Sorta Sunny Pro…. — Trupti Gandhi (@trugandhi) October 19, 2021

This is utterly ridiculous…. Now what was in my cart was kicked out and is out of stock…. — Grant K. Smith (he/him) @ 🏠 BLM (@gksmithlcw) October 19, 2021

Guys. This was a joke. Had 3 phones in my cart 1 min after it all went live, spent an hour trying to check-out but got the r013 error every single time. And now, all phones are dropped from my cart as they are no longer in stock. What gives? — Arvid Bux (@Arvid) October 19, 2021