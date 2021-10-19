Today’s the day, after weeks and months of leaks, that Google will fully unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If you haven’t been following because you love surprises, we essentially know everything about these devices. We know what they look like, we know the majority of specs, and we think we may even know the pricing. There isn’t much for Google to announce, but dammit, it’s still fun.

The event kicks off at 10am Pacific, hosted on Google’s own site, as well as YouTube. We’ll be watching right alongside all of you, hoping to maybe catch a few unforeseen announcements. Maybe we get a foldable Pixel tease? Pixel Watch tease? Unlikely, but you never know.

Are you ready?