The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google’s fastest charging phones to date, with speeds of up to 30W getting you a 50% fill-up in 30 minutes or so. Unfortunately, Google didn’t include a 30W charger in the box, leaving you hunting for deals on one that’ll let you take full advantage of those impressive speeds.

If you missed out on our super giveaway with Aukey, we’ve got another decent deal to share. The folks at Spigen are running a promotion where they’ll just give you a free 30W charger if you buy one of their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro cases.

The charger is their ArcStation Pro 30W wall charger that is listed at $34.99. It’s engineered with GaN technology, so it’s a tiny little charger, yet still capable of producing those fabulous 30W speeds. It connects via USB-C, which Google did include in the box with the Pixel 6.

All you have to do to get it for free is buy one of their cases for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Their website says you have to spend $30 to get the free charger, but adding the Slim Fit or Liquid Air cases appears to work and those only cost $24.99. Once you add a case to cart, you should see a pop-up for the free charger.

The deal runs through October 31.