Google’s Pixel 6 is inbound, and as we already know, the phone does not come with a charger in the box. This is important to note because the phone’s support for quickened charging speed is also confirmed, so a lot of buyers will likely need to purchase a new wall charger in order to take advantage. We here at Droid Life aren’t fans of that, so we’re teaming up with our friends at AUKEY to offer 50 (yes, 5-0!) Omnia wall chargers that support charging speeds of up to 65W.

The charger that is up for grabs is the Omnia Duo 65W Dual-Port Charger with Dynamic Detect and Power Delivery, usually priced at $46 on their website. AUKEY’s Omnia chargers are faster and lighter, thanks to their GaN IC (gallium nitride integrated circuit) that combines several power functions into a single GaN chip. This technology increases performance, efficiency, and more. Most importantly, the charger should be able to rapidly charge any upcoming Pixel devices, as well as fast charge any Samsung devices. They’re great little chargers.

If you find yourself having bad luck with giveaways, AUKEY has also extended an exclusive coupon code to Droid Life readers. The coupon code is good for $20 off your purchase of an Omnia Duo 65W charger, bringing the price down to just $25. If you’re someone who plans to buy a Pixel 6 and needs the increased juice or you want a fancy new charger for your existing device, I highly recommend them. AUKEY’s Omnia line of chargers are what I use for my MacBook Pro and my smart devices.

AUKEY Store Link (Use code “DROIDLIFE” at checkout for $20 off!)

How to Enter the Giveaway

Due to how many chargers we have to give away, we’ll do things a bit different from how we normally do. With this giveaway, follow the Google Forms link below and enter your name and shipping address. Only one entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be removed.

At the end of the collection period, we’ll randomly select 50 winners and will ship out the charger to you automatically. You won’t receive an email or message declaring you a winner, as that would be a lot of work for us. We’re only a 2-man team after all. Essentially, 50 winners will receive a surprise from AUKEY in their mailbox and that will be fun. As a very important note, at the end of the giveaway, we will delete any and all collected shipping information.

Does that all make sense? Good! Follow the link below and good luck!

Huge shoutout to AUKEY for providing the 50 chargers and the exclusive discount code for Droid Life readers!