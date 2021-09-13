Samsung announced this evening the arrival of the One UI 4 open beta for Galaxy S21 devices. That means it’s time for Android 12, Samsung peeps!

As for what’s news, let me tell you. Android 12 introduces a ton of great stuff, such as super-improved device customization, privacy controls, and more. We’ve detailed the changes with each new beta, with Beta 5 being the latest and greatest.

How to Get One UI 4 Beta

Galaxy S21 series owners in select markets can register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app on their devices. According to Samsung, “Participants will be able to preview the One UI 4 design and new features and submit feedbacks. Samsung will use the information gathered from the beta program to fine-tune the One UI 4 user experience before delivering a final, optimized upgrade later this year.”

I’m not seeing it personally quite yet on my S21 Ultra, which makes sense since Samsung told us that it launches on September 14 (tomorrow), but I’ll be refreshing the app like crazy. This is awesome.

// Samsung