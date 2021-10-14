Google detailed this morning that mobile Search users will now have their results feature continuous scrolling. This means no more page numbers at the bottom of the results. Instead, the results page will now simply keep going and going until there are no more results.

Google says that, “While you can often find what you’re looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the ‘See more’ button.”

You’ll begin to see this change starting today in the US.

// Google