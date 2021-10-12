Motorola Edge (2021) Heads to Verizon With Cheaper Price

Motorola announced a new Edge phone back in August and I have no idea if anyone bought it. At the time, it was priced pretty well, down to $500. However, the price increased to $700 shortly after and then faded away from our memories. It’s returning today because Verizon is now carrying it, only Verizon has slotted it in their phone line-up with a decent $550 price tag. Time to reconsider the Motorola Edge (2021)?

This new Motorola Edge phone features features a 6.8″ FHD LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor, 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP52 water resistance, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, bottom-firing speaker, and a triple rear camera. The unlocked model is packed with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM, but Verizon appears to be selling a version with 128GB, hence the price drop. They haven’t specified if we have 6GB or 8GB RAM here.

This could be a decent phone if you are on a budget and need a handful of specs that are typically reserved for more expensive devices, like the 144Hz refresh rate in the display and WiFi 6E. That said, Motorola isn’t the best at software updates and Google is about to release the Pixel 6 at what is rumored to be only a couple of hundred dollars more.

Verizon is selling the new Motorola Edge on October 14 for $550 at full retail or $18.33 per month for 30 months. You should never buy a phone on a 30 month contract if you can help it.