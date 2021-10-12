Samsung released a fun video this week, detailing the process its latest foldable devices go through to ensure they’re ready for the mass market. If you’re some sorta freak and enjoy watching phones getting tortured, I suppose this video is for you. Buncha weirdos, man, but no judgement from me.

With the added water resistance to both models and S Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there’s more than opening and closing the device to test the hinge 200,000 times. We get to see the phones submerged in water, poked with S Pens, and plenty else.

It’s short and sweet, so check it out below.