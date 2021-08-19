Motorola dropped another new Edge phone on us this week, this time for the US. Dubbed the Motorola Edge (2021), this phone is more of a replacement for last year’s regular Motorola Edge rather than the Edge+ that was sold exclusively at Verizon. This is an unlocked Edge phone with solid specs and a great launch price.

The new Motorola Edge (2021) features a 6.8″ FHD LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, IP52 water resistance, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, bottom-firing speaker, and a triple rear camera.

The camera includes a main 108MP sensor (f/1.9) alongside 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 119-degree FOV) and 2MP depth cameras. The selfie camera weighs in at 32MP. You’ll also get 4K video at 30fps on that rear camera, as well as FHD at up to 920fps.

Motorola is shipping this phone with Android 11, but does promise two OS updates over its life. The software experience is the clean and lean Motorola My UX that is pleasant to use, without a heavy skin or duplicate apps. It does have our favorite Moto software features, like Quick Capture, 3-finger screenshots, and customizations of icons.

I think it’s clear that this phone really is just the replacement for last year’s regular Edge. Of course, it lacks the edge display, but that’s fine with us, especially with a 144Hz refresh rate. Overall, this new Edge could be a solid option for those without a $1,000 budget.

If interested, the Motorola Edge (2021) goes up for pre-order on August 23 and then ships on September 2. To launch, it’ll cost $499 ($200 off) before eventually retailing for $699. Places like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Amazon will all sell it. Verizon will sell its own version later this year.