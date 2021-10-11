Here’s Everything New in the Upgraded $79 Pixel Stand

We’ve known that an upgraded Pixel Stand charger is coming for a bit now, but besides an improved charging speed, we were still curious what else a new charger may offer. Thanks to a new leak, we have our answer.

According to newly leaked marketing materials, the upgraded Pixel Stand will indeed offer 23W wireless charging, active cooling versus the original’s passive cooling, a dedicated coil for charging wearables (optimized for Pixel Buds), a body comprised of up to 54% post-consumer recycled materials, as well as new software features for when your Pixel is docked on the Stand.

As shown in a versus breakdown (1st Gen versus 2nd Gen), the new Pixel Stand is one heck of an upgrade.

The new Pixel Stand will also come in two color options, which is a nice touch. Below you can see a few more specs. Come on, Google, give us the goods. We’re ready!

// @thisistechtoday