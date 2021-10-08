Well, this is one you don’t see too often. In the Android community, we’re very used to seeing video teardowns of a device following release, but we hardly ever see the assembling of a device. In a video posted to YouTube, we get the full rundown of Pixel 6 Pro assembly, with the boards getting installed and all of that jazz.

I poke fun at the video in the headline, simply because the video appears to be produced by the same folks who gave us Teletubbies all those years ago. There’s kiddy music and simplistic graphics, making it all very easy to follow.

If you’re into peaking at the internals of the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro, give it a watch.