The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy for the next year, is fresh enough still that we’re surprised by a deal on it. Since there is a really nice deal on it today, consider us shocked.

The Galaxy Watch 4 (the non-Classic model) in both 40mm and 44mm sizes been discounted at Woot! to $215 and $239, which means $35 and $40 discounts. This watch just launched a month ago and is already available at almost $200? Hell yes.

You really should consider running to this deal if the Galaxy Watch 4 is at all on your radar. It is the better watch of the two, in my opinion, because it’s lighter and better fitting than the Classic, the display looks sharper without the physical bezel around it, and the sizes will likely fit more wrists, especially since you should really only consider the 44mm version.

Woot! is already starting to run out of sizes and colors as the sale winds down. Oh, and these are brand new units, not refurbished like we often see with devices like this.

Seriously, hurry.