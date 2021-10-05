Following the news from earlier this year that Sling TV customers could integrate their live channel lineup into Google TV’s Live tab, Philo customers can now also get in on this same action.

This move allows you to have Philo’s live channels displayed directly on your Google TV Live tab, which means you don’t have to open up the Philo app to see what’s on TV at the moment. Pretty helpful, right?

How to Integrate Philo Into Google TV’s Live Tab

Step 1 : Have an active Philo subscription and a Google TV device

: Have an active Philo subscription and a Google TV device Step 2 : Select Philo in the Google TV Settings under “Your services.”

: Select Philo in the Google TV Settings under “Your services.” Step 3: Play Philo channels by selecting the Live tab on Google TV. Scroll through the guide and watch Philo alongside all your favorite live television!

With all of the YouTube TV drama lately, now’s a good time to detail that Philo currently offers 60+ channels for $25 and allows three separate streams on three different devices with up to 10 profiles. It is another option for those who are tired of the YouTube stuff.

// Philo