Google is looking to help users lessen their carbon footprint using Google Maps, now showing more fuel-efficient routes that may add time to your trips, but will help use less gas and in turn save you some dough.

According to Google, “Maps will let you choose the most fuel-efficient route if it isn’t already the fastest one. We estimate that this could save over one million tons of carbon emissions per year — the equivalent of removing over 200,000 cars from the road — and save you money by reducing fuel consumption.”

Users in the US will begin seeing this today, while Europeans can expect to see it next year.

#GetAnEV

// Google