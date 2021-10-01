We’re still waiting to see how this YouTube TV vs. NBCUniversal drama shakes out, with negotiations seemingly not too fruitful, even as the contract expiration for Google to carry the NBC lineup of channels passed us last night. Now, we’re learning something very interesting concerning NBCUniversal’s plans for Peacock, which makes this whole situation a lot more easy on the brain.

According to a leaked strategy deck obtained by Business Insider, NBCUniversal is planning a big relaunch of Peacock in 2022, with plans to be a “top 4 must-have SVOD (streaming video on demand)” service. How does NBCUniversal intend on catapulting its flightless Peacock to the heights of Netflix and Hulu? What’s quoted in the deck is “mass premium customer acquisition,” which is always easier said than done.

How does one acquire mass amounts of premium customers? For services such as these, it’s all about the content. In the report, it goes on to state that starting in 2022, Peacock could become the exclusive home for all Universal movies after they leave theaters. Furthermore, Peacock intends for a completely revamped interface, plus don’t forget that NBCUniversal holds the rights to very popular content from the likes of WWE, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, The Office, and much more.

As everything comes into focus, and a previous report detailing that a YouTube TV deal wasn’t reached because Google refused to bundle Peacock with YouTube TV, we’re beginning to see that corporations are greedy and would like more money. This is not a huge revelation, but simply more evidence to that fact.

We’ll keep you posted.

// Business Insider | The Streamable