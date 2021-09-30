The original Google Nest Hub (1st Gen) is the deal of the day at the moment, thanks to a sale that has dropped its price to just $39.99. That’s a solid $50 discount, assuming you can find one in stock anywhere.

The deal first popped up early enough this morning that a ton of retailers have already sold out, like Best Buy. However, if you hurry, places like Lowe’s still have them, even with local stock you may be able to grab.

I don’t think you need a recap, but in case you do, just remember that this is the original Google Home Hub that later become the Nest Hub (1st Gen). It has a cute little touch screen as a smart display that can show you the weather, daily news, play media, and give you access to the Google Assistant. It has been heavily improved in recent years, with a UI that works like the hub of your home should.

Hurry!

Shop Nest Hub $40 deals: