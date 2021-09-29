Nest’s GM and VP, Rishi Chandra, detailed this afternoon that Nest will be offering an upgraded wired video doorbell in 2022. For anyone keeping track, the original Nest Hello doorbell launched in 2018 and there’s also the new wire-free Nest video doorbell that went on sale just this month.

According to Chandra, the new doorbell will be capable of 24/7 video monitoring, among what’s hopefully other upgrades, which is a nice bonus to look forward to. Naturally, you’ll need a Nest Aware subscription to take advantage of that feature, though.

We know that those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription). We are excited to share that we will be launching a 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.

While new hardware is always fun, a big update for the Google Home experience is coming as well. As detailed, at some point in 2022 a new desktop experience will be available to Google Home users, allowing Nest camera and doorbell owners to view and control feeds from a computer, not just the app on their phones. Why this has taken so long, don’t ask me, but it’s on the calendar for next year.

And we’ve also been working on rolling out a desktop experience for the Google Home app, so the new Nest cameras and doorbell feeds can be viewed and controlled from there. This will launch in 2022.

This is all great news.

// Google Nest Community