YouTube Music is Ready for Your Old Wear OS Watch

Google said earlier in the week that the rollout of YouTube Music to select Wear OS 2 watches would begin shortly and they weren’t messing around. Today, YouTube Music is indeed available to a couple of Mobvoi watches, as well as the Fossil Gen 6.

To grab the previously Wear OS 3-exclusive music app, you’ll hit that Google Play link below from your phone, then look for the “Available on more devices” section. Tap that and a dropdown menu should show your supported watches, including the TicWatch Pro 3, TicWatch E3, and Fossil Gen 6.

I’ve seen some reports of folks sideloading the app onto their Fossil Gen 5 and other older watches with some success. Feel free to try if you don’t own one of the watches I mentioned above. If there are bugs, understand that’s part of the game when using an app that isn’t supported.

With YouTube Music on your Wear OS watch, you will be able to download music for offline playback, choose from thousands of playlists and millions of songs, and utilize Smart Downloads, to refresh songs when connected to WiFi. It looks like a slick little app that I’ve never used because, well, Spotify.

Google Play Link: YouTube Music

