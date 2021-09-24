The Samsung update situation has been quiet this month for some reason. We typically see a trickle out of updates to their various devices throughout a month, but for September, we’ve been waiting and waiting. It looks like the final week will be the week that your Galaxy device gets the latest Android patch.

For now, we are seeing the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra pick-up builds G986USQS2DUI1 and G988USQS2DUI1, with the September Android build. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also getting F916USQS2EUH9, while the Galaxy S20 FE picked up build G781VSQU5DUI1 a week ago.

UPDATE : Alright, Verizon is just doing it all in one day it seems. We have all the devices and builds for you below.

Full new software versions:

Galaxy S20+ : RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS2DUI1

: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS2DUI1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS2DUI1

: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS2DUI1 Galaxy S20 FE : RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU5DUI1

: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU5DUI1 Galaxy S10 : RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS6GUI2

: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS6GUI2 Galaxy S10+ : RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS6GUI2

: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS6GUI2 Galaxy S10e : RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS6GUI2

: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS6GUI2 Galaxy Z Fold 2 : RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS2EUH9

: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQS2EUH9 Galaxy Note 10 : RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUH9

: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUH9 Galaxy Note 10+ : RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUH9

: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUH9 Galaxy Note 20 : RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS2DUI4

: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS2DUI4 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS2DUI4

None of these updates are major, according to changelogs. All they are providing is “the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” What I’m saying is that you aren’t getting Android 12 or One UI 4 or new camera features or performance improvements. We’re just killing time until those things are ready.

To check for each update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. The updates should be available.

