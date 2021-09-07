The stable version of Android 12 could be here any week, but that doesn’t mean Google will skip the monthly Android security patch as we wait. September’s Pixel update is here for the Pixel 3 through the new Pixel 5a.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5a (RD2A.210905.002, RD2A.210905.003), Pixel 5 (RQ3A.210905.001), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ3A.210905.001), Pixel 4a (RQ3A.210905.001), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ3A.210905.001), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ3A.210905.001), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ3A.210905.001).

Once we have a changelog, we’ll add it below.

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: