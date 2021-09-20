The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Lookin’ Better Than Ever

We might set a record today, for posts about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Whether we do or not, here’s another to add to the growing list that we couldn’t help but share.

Google hired photographer David Urbanke to shoot the marketing images for the Pixel 6 line, which are currently on display in billboards in a city near you. Urbanke first showed off some of his work last week, but has since posted several other images, including really clean press shots you’ll likely see on the web and in other digital promo materials.

Because these shots are so good of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in a couple of colors, we wanted to show them to you.

Up top, we have the regular Pixel 6 in its greenish tone combination, followed below by the same phone in an orange colorway. After that, you’ll see a familiar Pixel 6 Pro shot in silver that is featured on the Google Store, along with one in gold.

I know that Google hasn’t fully announced either phone, with specs and pricing, but this has been a wild ride of a reveal. We know each phone’s front and back, color options, how the displays differ (flat vs. curved), and which we’re likely to buy. We really just need them to make it all official at this point.