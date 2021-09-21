Gmail on Android Gets Search Filters

The search function on Gmail has never been overly great. All you can really do is search for keywords, which most of the time, works just fine. However, Google is changing that, bringing search filters to Gmail for Android.

With these new filters, which are rolling out over the next few weeks, you can search for mail with a specific date in mind, attachments, recipients, and more. According to Google, the first people to see it will be Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

If you happen to be one of the folks scheduled to receive this update and do in fact get it, let us know. It looks very handy.

// Google