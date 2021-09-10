Samsung has partnered with Sami Miró Vintage to create a group of watch bands for the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. However, they’re simply 20mm watch bands, so I’m positive you can use them on any watch device you’d want to, if that was your thing.

Listed as eco-friendly TPU or Fruit Skin bands, the materials used are completely recyclable, which is a pretty sweet move on the manufacturer’s part. As Samsung details, “Made from an innovative Apple Peel skin material sourced from waste recovered from the fruit industry, the neutral Stratus Sky and Midnight Black watchbands transition seamlessly between any outfit – from day to night. It has the premium look of leather, but is completely vegan and cruelty free.”

The other options, which are the Aurora Night, Cloud Navy, Earth Sunrise and Dawn Atlas bands, are comprised of an eco-friendly TPU material that is non-toxic, same as the Apple Peel skin watchbands. According to Samsung, the entire collection has no DMF residue in the final products, are non-plasticized, and can be recycled when the time comes.

Watch Bands to Choose From

If you’d like to snag yourself a fancy new recyclable $39 watch band, follow the link below.