ZTE is back with the Axon 30, a $499 option for those who are tired of the generic Samsung, Google, and Apple options.

ZTE was kind enough to send me an Axon 30 to check out, with my main goal being to investigate the under-display selfie camera. I will say, this one is much better looking than the one that comes on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. You can hardly see it, which is pretty awesome, compared to the Z Fold 3’s that sticks out like a sore thumb to my eyes.

Beyond the camera, the Axon 30 features a 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz, Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a Triple Cooling System (Large Vapor Chamber + Grahene copper matrix composite material + High-power heat-transmitting gel), an array of rear cameras with the main being a 64-megapixel (Sony IMX682) shooter, 4200mAh battery with 65W quick charging support, and Android 11 with MyOS11 on top.

As I state in the headline, this hardware is very nice, especially that under-display camera. However, the software, at least for me who is used to a Pixel device, wasn’t cutting it. Many of these third-party skins feel as if they bog my phone and experience down, but again, that’s my opinion.

If you want to give it a shot, as this phone offers plenty of amazing specs at only $499, follow the link below.