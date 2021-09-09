Did you read my Galaxy Z Flip 3 review this week (review here) and decide on taking the plunge into the world of foldables? First off, congratulations. Second, you might as well save some money if that’s the case.

While we typically point folks to Samsung’s website for purchasing its devices, Best Buy has the new Z Flip 3 at only $799 should you activate at time of purchase. That’s $200 off the usual $999 price, which isn’t too shabby. If you need a bit more internal storage, you can opt for the 256GB model, which will cost you $50 more at $849. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be had for as low as $1499 with activation, down from its list price of $1799. That’s $300 in instant savings.

I can tell you from my time with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that it’s a great option for those looking at their phone to make a statement. It’s truly a head turner device, plus the improvements Samsung has made over the previous generations are certainly worth a look. The new foldables have an IPX8 rating, plus the Flip 3 features the larger — and more usable — cover display.

If interested, follow the link below.