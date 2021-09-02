The foldable action around these parts will not stop any time soon, even after we already unboxed Samsung’s newest and then gave you tips and tricks. Today, it’s “First 10 Things” time for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In this video, which we’ve done for all the big phones for years upon years now, we take you through the first 10 or so settings you should focus on when your Galaxy Z Fold 3 is ripped from the packaging. These are the settings and areas of the phone that’ll get you going, ready for foldable domination.

We’ll walk through security and biometrics, always-on display options, deciding between two separate screen setups or sharing one on both, continuing app usage from one to another, which special camera settings you need to take advantage of, the best advanced features and Labs settings, and more.

Yep, it’s another long one, but there is a lot to talk about with a phone that can do this much.