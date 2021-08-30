Michael Kors Gets a Gen 6 Wear OS Watch Too

You probably just got done reading about the new Fossil Gen 6 and thought, “Hey, this looks kind of nice, but what if it came in hella bedazzled colorways – that’d be neat!” OK, you didn’t think that, but if you did, Michael Kors has some options.

The Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw is official and is really a Fossil Gen 6 only with a different name and different case. That’s not a big deal or a new concept, since Michael Kors is a part of Fossil, but just so you know what’s going on here.

Since the Gen 6 Bradshaw is a Gen 6 watch, it has matching specs. You’ve got a 44mm case, 1.28″ OLED display, 22mm bands, heartrate and SpO2, Wear 4100+ chip, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, two pushers and a rotating crown, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and fast charging that’ll get you 80% battery in 30 minutes. See, it’s identical to Fossil’s Gen 6, it only looks different.

It’ll run Wear OS 2 and should get a Wear OS 3 update down the road, there’s Google Pay and Assistant and Google Fit too. My guess is that it’ll differ from the regular Fossil Gen 6 with its own set of custom watch faces.

Once we have pricing and a release date, we’ll be sure to update this post.