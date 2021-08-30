Nest Audio is down by $20 at pretty much all online stores right now, bringing the price to $80 for Google’s Assistant-powered smart speaker.

When we reviewed Nest Audio (review here), the takeaway is that when paired as a stereo set, they sound very full and amazing. As a single speaker, they are a great upgrade and replacement over the original Google Home, and especially so if you’re upgrading from a Nest Mini or something similar. These are mighty little speakers, but because there are no ports on them, users may find they don’t fit every need one might have a speaker.

If snagging Nest Audio at a discounted price interests you, follow one of the links below.

Buy Nest Audio ($79)