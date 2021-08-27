As I mentioned in my Galaxy Z Fold 3 unboxing video, we had a Galaxy Z Flip 3 on the way courtesy of AT&T. As you can see, it has arrived, which means I’m going to be very busy flippin’ and foldin’ phones for the next couple of weeks while I work on my reviews.

Below, I unbox this gorgeous creature, going over its notable specs and checking out the hardware. To recap you, Samsung added water resistance, made the device lighter and more durable, and obviously tossed in all of the 2021 specs you would hope for. This is my first time with hands-on with the device, so I provide a few impressions in the video, too.

Enjoy the video.