Grab Google Pixel 5a Factory Images and Save Your Phone

Google launched the Pixel 5a a little over a week ago and has now posted the factory image and OTA files for it. While not an update, these files could come in handy should you be the tinkering type, do something to break your phone’s software, and need to get it back to normal.

The images posted are for Android 11.0.0 builds RD2A.210605.006 and RD2A.210605.00. This is the June update, which is weird since the phone launched in August. I’d imagine Google will push Septembers update as the first because we got a mid-month launch, and then post those files.

Again, these files do not mean much to most people. These files are there to recover your phone if something is seriously wrong with the software (likely your fault) or to update when a new build drops and you don’t want to wait for the over-the-air push. As an example, whenever a new monthly patch comes out, I flash the OTA files to get it super quickly.

For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.