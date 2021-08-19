When shopping for a mobile carrier, it’s so much more than coverage and reliability these days. In 2021, it’s all about which provider is offering the best freebies, with Cricket Wireless upping its offering for $60 Unlimited customers to include HBO Max free of charge.

It’s a very straightforward offer: If you pay Cricket $60 a month for its Unlimited plan, you’ll get HBO Max (the ad-supported version) for free. That’s a $9.99/month value. And that’s it. This offer joins Cricket’s existing promotions of a free year of Sam’s Club membership, as well as an Acorn promotion that has something to do with stonks. I don’t follow stonks, but you can see more about the Acorn offer here.

For those who may be curious, Cricket’s $60 plan includes includes 15GB of mobile hotspot, 100GB of cloud storage, unlimited calls to and from Mexico and Canada, plus access to Cricket’s 5G network for users with a supported 5G handset.

HBO Max has become my go-to streaming service, so if you’re in a decent Cricket coverage area, it may be worth a look.

// Cricket Wireless