Galaxy Watch 4 Band Size: They All Take 20mm Bands

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic pre-orders are still open and no watches have shipped yet. As those do, or if you are considering a pre-order, you may decide that the included band with each is going to need to be swapped out. If you watched our unboxing, you definitely know that I am not a fan of Samsung’s new watch band and immediately changed to a new one, as you can see above.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t exactly made it clear what the Galaxy Watch 4 band size is. Tim and I know that the two watches we have take 20mm, but does that stand for all watch models, from big to small? It does.

Galaxy Watch 4 & Classic Band Size: 20mm

After trying to confirm for our own interests and those who have reached out asking if we know, Samsung has indeed told us that all models of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic take 20mm watch bands. That includes both 46mm and 42mm Watch 4 Classic options, and the 44mm and 40mm Watch 4 sizes.

If you are wondering how on Earth I didn’t know and needed to ask, well, because Samsung doesn’t appear to be openly sharing this info anywhere. I looked through every single press release and specs sheet I could find, browsed retail listings, and nothing. Samsung doesn’t even tell you the band size for the actual watch band listings. The only place we could find it mentioned was on the back of the box for the review unit watches we have. Anyways, you get the point.

So if you were buying a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or Galaxy Watch 4, know that the band size for each is 20mm. If you want the watch band I switched to, you’ll find it here.