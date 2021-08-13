New security updates are rolling out to additional Samsung devices this month, specifically the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy S20 FE. As we keep saying, not counting Google, Samsung continues to set the example of how software updates should be handled. It took them a long time to get here, but we’ve made it and it feels amazing.

Inside of the update, all three devices receive the August security patch. Nothing else is listed in the changelog.

Once updated, Galaxy S9 owners will have software version G960USQS9FUG2, S9+ owners will have G965USQS9FUG2, and the Galaxy S20 FE will see G781VSQU4DUG6.

You can check for the update by heading into Settings>About phone>System updates>Check for updates.

