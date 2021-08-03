There aren’t many days left in July for Samsung to issue updates for the month to its best phones. A number have already seen the July patch, but we were curiously waiting for the Galaxy S20 line to see the love. That’s happening today on Verizon.

The Samsung July update is rolling out now to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 on Big Red, bringing with it a whole bunch of the usual “performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches.” That’s cool and all, as long as we don’t have to wait long before the next big One UI update is here.

Oh, as an added bonus, the 10 of you who own the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are getting this month’s software as well.

For build numbers, we have the following:

Galaxy S20 : RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU2DUG1

: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU2DUG1 Galaxy S20+ : RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU2DUG1

: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU2DUG1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU2DUG1

: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU2DUG1 Galaxy Z Fold 2 : RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUF1

: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU1DUF1 UPDATE 8/3 : AT&T’s Galaxy S20 line has joined the July party with the same build numbers as above.

The AT&T models should be along shortly if they haven’t seen the update yet. As far as we can tell, they are still on June’s patch.

To check for the update on your S20, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.