The July Samsung update rollout continues this morning with the Galaxy S10 family, meaning the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e are all getting an update this week.

Like all of the other Samsung phones getting this month’s patch, this is just a security-related update. The changelogs for this update aren’t listing new features like “performance enhancements” or new camera options, they simply say that Google’s July Android patch is here. I guess we can’t always have shiny new things.

Here are the build numbers to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy S10e : RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS5GUF1

: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQS5GUF1 Galaxy S10 : RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS5GUF1

: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQS5GUF1 Galaxy S10+ : RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS5GUF1

: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQS5GUF1 UPDATE 1 : Verizon is now updating its Galaxy S10 line-up with the same builds.

AT&T is up first, but I’d imagine Verizon will update shortly. T-Mobile tends to be slower with these things.

The update weighs in at roughly 480MB for the S10/S10+/S10e. To check for it, head into Settings>Software update>Check for updates.