I don’t know when Google and Nest plan to announce all this stuff, but here is a first look at the brand new Nest Cam Battery, new wired Nest Cam, Nest Cam with floodlight, and Nest Doorbell with battery. Google posted everything a bit early to the Google Store and yeah, that means we can show it all to you.

While we don’t know specs or prices, since the individual store pages aren’t live, the devices are all listed with names and pictures. Officially, they are called the following:

Nest Cam (battery)

Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight

Nest Doorbell (battery)

We knew that new products were on the way from Nest, as we’ve seen some stop through the FCC in recent months. We were pretty convinced that a battery powered Nest Doorbell was indeed coming, along with a battery Nest Cam, but the floodlight and new wired Nest Cam are new to our radar.

Nest was desperately in need of battery powered cameras like these. This is the wave right now in home security, with companies like Eufy and Arlo dominating with several battery powered options that can be placed anywhere. I’ll be interested to see how Nest implements theirs and what kind of battery life we can expect.

So yeah, that’s cool – new Nest stuff! I’m assuming this will be announced tomorrow and we’ll have pricing and all that then.

Cheers Joshua!