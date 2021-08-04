Samsung debuted the Galaxy Tab S7 FE this week, another entry into the expanding Fan Edition lineup. If you’re still not entirely sure what these “FE” devices are all about, it’s Samsung’s attempt at delivering the best possible experience with the lowest possible price tag. For example, you’ll sometimes see specs coupled with these devices that are typically saved for more high-end products. With the FE lineup, Samsung breaks that mold a bit. Sadly, this new tablet entry doesn’t appear to be quite that.

The Tab S7 FE features a 12.4″ WQXGA display (2560 x 1600), octa-core processors, 4GB RAM with expandable storage, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, S Pen support (included with purchase), large 10,000mAh battery with Fast Charging, 5G connectivity (for more money), and Android 11. This tablet is missing a display with higher refresh rate (it’s also TFT LCD, not AMOLED), but at least it comes with that S Pen goodness.

For pricing, the Tab S7 FE (WiFi) comes in at $529, available starting in September. For the 5G model, availability begins August 5 at select carriers with a price tag of $669. The first US carriers to sell it will be AT&T and Verizon, followed shortly by T-Mobile and US Cellular.

I said back when this device leaked that if it didn’t have at least a 90Hz display, I’d be skipping it. Yeah, I’ll be skipping. I may start an online petition to remove the “FE” from this device’s name. This seems like a poor effort on Samsung’s part to create a true Fan Edition device.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE Specs

// Samsung