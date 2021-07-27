The Google TV app on your Android phone is getting an update this week that brings at least three new features or improvements to the experience. Google is improving the overall look, adding even more recommendations, and letting you choose more sources of content.

The first change is in the user experience, where Google says they’ve added new 16:9 movie and show posters, Rotten Tomatoes scores under each poster, and a mark as watched button to help the recommendations system.

The second change is in recommendations, which means you’ll see more rows of content that Google thinks you’ll want. Google has also improved its recommendation system to provide you shows that actually fit your interests.

And finally, the third change is in content sources, with Discovery+, Viki, Cartoon Network, PBS Kids, Boomerang, YouTube TV, Philo, and fuboTV now as options to check to show you shows and movies. Once you are updated to the new version you can find these by tapping on your profile icon (top right) and choosing “Manage services.”

Again, this update is rolling out this week on Android!