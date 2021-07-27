If you are one of the millions of people hoping to strike it rich on TikTok, allow me to introduce you to one of the better mobile video editing apps you’ll find. Previously unavailable to us poor Android users, Videoleap is now on Google Play, ready to help us all cash in on the latest video trends.

Videoleap offers an assortment of tools, as one might expect from a video editing app. There’s layer-based editing, plenty of filters, green screen compositing, unlimited undo/redo, a timeline feature similar to Final Cut on Mac computers, and plenty more. Check out the below video to see a few of the app’s highlights.

As for pricing, you know that all of this power can’t be free. While many of the tools available are free to use, a lot of the Pro editing features do cost money. However, if you spend a lot of time editing video via your mobile device, there aren’t a ton of great options for Android. With this release, Videoleap has definitely pushed itself towards the front of the pack.

Have at it.