This week in Google Play, you’ll notice that the Google Play Movies & TV icon and branding is being replaced by Google TV and its accompanying app icon. RIP, Play Movies & TV.

This move was bound to happen, as the change actually began starting this past Wednesday when Google made the announcement. However, now folks are beginning to see the new icon on their phones. Very exciting.

We have a full breakdown of Google TV and what’s changing here, so be sure to read that. To sum it up, though, it’s a refreshed UI with a better way to discover things to watch. Your owned titles aren’t leaving, as everything is staying in your Library tab, so don’t worry about your movies disappearing.

Have you seen the update yet?