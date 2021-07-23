Here’s the Motorola Edge 20

We learned about an upcoming Motorola Edge device about a month ago, and now, we’re hearing and seeing much more concerning the upcoming Motorola Edge 20. While the name is slightly confusing, since the year is now 2021, we’re just gonna go with it.

Thanks to a big time leak, we now have 360-degree rendered images and video, as well as a full list of specs for the upcoming Motorola-made device. Aligning with what we heard earlier, the phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 778G processor with two RAM options (6GB or 8GB), a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with refresh rate of 120Hz, triple rear camera array featuring a main 108-megapixel sensor, plus a 4,000mAh battery.

From what we can see with the hardware, it’s a handsome device. The triple camera setup is in the top left corner, similar to other devices, plus the front’s selfie camera is a cute little hole punch. It’s not a bad looking device whatsoever.

We aren’t positive on when the Edge 20 will be released, but it’s a safe bet that it’ll be relatively soon. In the meantime, enjoy an entire 360-degree look below.

Thoughts?

// Pricebaba