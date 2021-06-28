Last year, Motorola introduced the Edge, a relatively inexpensive option for fans of the Lenovo-Motorola smartphone experience. We’re now learning about the second-generation Edge, thanks to a leak from @evleaks.

As detailed, the iteration of the new Motorola Edge will come to the US featuring a 6.78″ FHD display with camera cutout and 120Hz refresh rate (up from 90Hz on last year’s), Snapdragon 778G processor, a base of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (8GB RAM option available), triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11.

A little interestingly, a mono speaker is specifically listed, meaning we shouldn’t expect a stereo speaker setup. Boo. For specs, there isn’t much else to say, but should it come in with a reasonable price, it doesn’t sound like a bad package.

As for network compatibility, this phone will likely be headed to Verizon and its 5G network.

// @evleaks