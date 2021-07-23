Hey, the SHIELD TV is $20 Off

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV, a cylindrical Android TK tube with 4K and HDR and all the goods, is on sale today. Best Buy is trying to be Amazon with a “Black Friday in July” sale and one of our favorite streaming sticks is a part of it.

For a limited time, you can grab the SHIELD TV for $20 off, which drops the price to $129.99. No, this isn’t a 50% off deal or something wild, but NVIDIA doesn’t discount this very often. We’ll take what we can get.

You can read our review from 2019 here, but what you need to know is that the SHIELD TV is still the best performing Android TV device on the planet, with a Tegra X1+ chip, 2GB RAM, 8GB storage (with SD slot), Dolby Vision and Atmos HDR support, and super fancy 4K upscaling that’ll make bad content look quite nice. Oh, it also comes with an awesome triangular remote.

We’re big SHIELD TV fans, even if the Chromecast with Google TV is a heck of a value.

SHIELD TV $20 off deals: