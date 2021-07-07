After missing the Monday release, thanks to the 4th of July weekend, Google has now released the July Android update for its Pixel phones. The new Pixel update – available to the Pixel 3 through Pixel 5 – includes the July security patch and should fix a number of bugs that we’ll detail below.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ3A.210705.001), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ3A.210705.001), Pixel 4a (RQ3A.210705.001), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ3A.210705.001), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ3A.210705.001), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ3A.210705.001).

Here are the notable fixes from Google:

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this as we have more.

Links: